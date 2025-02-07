Lehi bulldog competes at Westminster Kennel Club; how you can help her win

LEHI, Utah — A bulldog from Utah County is hoping to do something no dog in that breed has done in 70 years.

“Geraldine” is set to compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden. The last bulldog to win best in show was a good boy by the name of Kippax Fearnaught in 1955.

Being successful in these shows takes a lot of work and training. “When you are put together well, you move well,” said Anna Dolegiewicz, Geraldine’s owner. “It’s like a world-class athlete that does their sport effortlessly. It may look easy but it's a lot harder than it looks.”

Dolegiewicz believes Geraldine is a great representation of the breed. The bulldog has overcome challenges, including surviving a severe poisoning. “I had a vet give her a diagnosis of the calm before the storm and she was going to die from this poison,” Dolegiewicz said. “I ended up having to make a deal with God to save her, and she came back stronger than ever.”

In addition to the dog show, Geraldine is competing in an online, fan-voting competition sponsored by Mug Root Beer.

Fans can vote for the “Bestest Bulldawg” at MugBullDawg.com. The polls open on Saturday, February 8.

Geraldine competes at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday.