Utah 10-year-old gets visit of a lifetime at Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — A ten-year-old aviation enthusiast got the experience of a lifetime thanks to Make-A-Wish Utah and service members at Hill Air Force Base. Dylan Conner was given a behind-the-scenes look at the U.S. Air Force and got an even bigger surprise at the end.

The visit was presided over by Major General Kenyon Bell, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex and Dylan was joined by members of the 514th Flight Test Squadron and the ALC team.

“Meeting Dylan was a treat for everyone in the organization,” said Lt. Col. Victor DiTommaso, an F-16 pilot with the 514th FLTS and spouse of Make-A-Wish Utah’s director of marketing and communications, Kelsey DiTommaso. “It’s a massive morale boost to see the impact a small gesture can have for a family that’s been through difficult times.”

During the visit, Dylan was suited up like a pilot with his own personalized flight suit, his own locker, got to try on a G-suit, flight survival vest, and helmet. On the flight line, Dylan examined the cockpits of several aircraft—including an A-10 Thunderbolt II, a C-130 Hercules, and an F-16 Thunderbird jet in depot maintenance—and got an up-close look at two of his favorites, the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

“Just seeing inside them, and actually seeing what it’s like if you were in the Air Force—just flying around with these cool, heavily armed jets,” Dylan said.

Following the tour, Dylan and his family returned to the squadron building for a final surprise of the visit. Make-A-Wish Utah representatives and Major General Bell announced that Dylan's wish to travel to Paris was officially granted. “It is an honor to be part of Dylan’s visit and to help reveal his wish,” said Bell. “Meeting him today—seeing his excitement and passion—reinforces why we serve, and who we serve for.”

Dylan's family was overcome with the announcement. “The kids Make-A-Wish serves go through so many things just to experience happy moments,” said Nicole Conner, Dylan’s mom. “To see your own child get something this special, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Andrew Conner, Dylan's dad, echoed the sentiment. “There are people who will always be there to step up, to stand with you,” he said. “It’s a reminder that there’s still greatness in this world.”

At the end of the visit, Dylan shared a message for anyone chasing a dream. “If you ever want to become something—become it,” he said. “Just make sure it’s good. Make it happen.”