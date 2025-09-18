MLB Home Run Derby X coming to South Jordan's Ballpark at America First Square

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The Ballpark at America First Square is being turned into a launching pad for former stars of Major League Baseball.

Those former players, college talent, and female players are set to compete in the MLB’s Home Run Derby X competition.

“We aren’t looking for singles, we aren’t looking for bunts - we are looking for home runs,” said former All-Star Nick Swisher. “If you watch today’s game. That's what Major League Baseball pays for, is power, is home runs.”

This summer, teams competed in preliminary events in locations around the country to qualify for the event in Utah. Eight teams of three players, each with at least one former major leaguer, will swing for the fences at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Some of the former MLB stars include Adrian Gonzalez, Adam Wainwright, Jose Reyes and Todd Frazier.

Major League Baseball selected the Ballpark at America First Square to host the event. “We have been working with MLB closely,” said Dustin Dehlin, the vice president of business development for Miller Sports & Entertainment. “They are great supporters of the Salt Lake Bees and what we do. We are grateful for that communication and that connect we have with MLB. They have leaned into the new stadium.”

The event’s semi-finals will take place on Friday, with the finals on Saturday. Both events start at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

Tickets for the event start at $15.