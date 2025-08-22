New documentary "The Streak" tells story of Salt Lake Trappers' 29-game win streak

SALT LAKE CITY — A new documentary chronicles one of the greatest feats in sports history.

In 1987, the Salt Lake Trappers of the Pioneer League won 29 straight games. It is a record that stands today.

Now the story of that team is coming to life on the silver screen in a film called “The Streak.”

“As a lifelong baseball fan, when I came out to Utah, knowing that there wasn’t a Major League team, I was hungry for some baseball stories,” said Kelyn Ikegami, the film's director. “During the 25th anniversary in 2012, I discovered the Salt Lake Trappers and the winning streak. Me and my producing partner Hunter Phillips, we had talked about this story for years.”

Ikegami and Phillips teamed up to produce the documentary. Through interviews with members of the team, it chronicles the journey of the ‘87 Trappers, an independent ballclub that took on teams affiliated with Major League Baseball franchises.

Despite the record-breaking streak, Ikegami says many of the players felt disappointment at the conclusion of their baseball careers. “I found it interesting that they accomplished something so amazing, that they were recognized by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, something most big leaguers don't get the opportunity to get recognized by. And yet, none of them made it to the major leagues,” Ikegami said. “As soon as I started talking to them, there was a lot that we unearthed regarding some melancholy about the ways their careers ended up.”

He believes this story will resonate with all audiences – even if viewers aren’t baseball fans. “It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of great energy, good jokes, good vibes, but a lot of exploration about what it means to have your heartbroken about a dream you had and how you learn to dream again,” Ikegami said.