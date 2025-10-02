Faith, safety, opportunity draw immigrants to Salt Lake City, report finds

SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows Salt Lake City is one of the top places in the country where immigrants are settling.

"A lot of them want to come to where the church is more predominant, where there's more churches where they can attend — temples they can attend," said Gina Crezee, Executive Director of Immigrant Legal Services, a nonprofit based in Millcreek.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection tracked migrants released into the U.S. between May 12, 2023, and January 18, 2025. An analysis by The Associated Press shows that nearly 2.5 million migrants reported settling after crossing the border illegally and legally. That report shows that Salt Lake City ranked third nationwide per-capita for migrant arrivals, higher than areas like Denver and New York. Miami ranked number one.

The data reflects the journey of some Utahns across the state. One of those people is Alma, a resident of West Valley City, who was just a child when her family left Mexico and moved to Utah more than 20 years ago. "It was a calm state, not a lot of crime," she told FOX 13 News. "Very safe and open and welcoming to new people."

Alma, who asked that her last name not be used, says that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries helped her family settle into their new home. “We have friends who are a part of the church and have welcomed us and taken us in even though we’re not members of the church," she explained.

Alma is the lead paralegal now for Immigrant Legal Services, living the opportunities her family came here to find. "It was a new beginning, an opportunity for me to pursue my dreams, for my family to pursue their dreams," she said. "We could achieve what we couldn't in Mexico."

With Salt Lake City being a hot spot for immigrants, FOX 13 News asked Crezee whether that's impacting their resources. "Resources, no. Fear is huge," she said. "People are scared right now, they don't know if they want to even come in and do paperwork because they keep hearing if they show up for their hearings, there's a good chance they may also be taken by ICE."

Despite growing fear, Alma says it's no surprise to her that Salt Lake City is one of the top places for migrants to land. "People can come to the state and connect and find the smallest of group that speaks their language and feel accepted and seen here," she said.