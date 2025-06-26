Swing for change: How the Golf "Fore" Kids Sake event benefits Utah youth

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — ﻿It’s going to be a perfect day on the links today, wherever you are, but particularly down in Utah County, where they’re raising money for a very worthwhile cause.

Whether it’s an eagle, birdie, par, or a bogey, they’re teeing it up today here at Thanksgiving Point to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah. They’re calling it the Golf “Fore” Kids Sake tournament.

This is a huge event for an organization that has helped nearly 15,000 Utah children since 1978. The goal is to empower young people, ages 6 to 18, through one-on-one mentoring relationships.

All big brothers and sisters are volunteers. Sarah Abraham was a big sister for nearly a decade before she joined the organization. “It’s rewarding to see somebody totally transform as a person and grow up into an amazing adult. And it’s also rewarding to help other people have that same experience and support them in doing that.”

This is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the organization; they are hoping to raise about $50,000 today.

It all tees off with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. and if you can’t make it down here to Thanksgiving Point, you can always find out more, contribute, or volunteer by going to the website.