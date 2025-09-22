'Things Can Only Get Better': Howard Jones returns to Utah for special ballpark show

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A musician known for his 1980s pop hits is returning to Utah.

Howard Jones, who produced classic tunes like "What is Love," "No One is to Blame," and "Things Can Only Get Better," will perform the first-ever concert at The Ballpark at America First Square.

"It feels special and for me it feels like a bit of a milestone actually playing a baseball park. I am super excited about it," Jones told FOX 13 News' John Franchi in a Zoom interview.

Jones has a deep affection for Utah and its residents. Since playing his first show in Park City in 1985, he's formed a bond with his audience unlike any other around the world. "I just made a connection with the people of Utah, and it stayed right through four decades," Jones said. "It really is incredible. I feel very bonded with my audience in Utah."

Jones believes the connection is strong because his values align with those of many Utahns. "I think that we share things like being kind to each other, respecting each other, really caring about family and I think those things bond us as well," he said.

Jones said fans who attend the show will be surprised to see a special musical guest with Utah ties joining him on stage.

He didn't share any clues. "I am not going to say who it is – people have to see on the night," he said.

The Howard Jones concert begins at 6:30 PM on Monday, September 22.

Tickets can be purchased here.