Utah construction boom fuels high demand for electricians

WEST JORDAN, Utah — As construction booms in Utah, trade jobs are increasing in demand. Encore Electric is one Utah company actively recruiting electricians from entry-level to experienced.

“What I am seeing in trades right now is somewhat of a shortage in skilled workers,” said Steven Wehr, with Encore Electric. “There is a huge need for it. There is work going on everywhere. We need more folks who want to be interested in helping build the things we need in Utah.”

Wehr believes this is a great option for recent high school graduates looking to start a career path. He started as an apprentice after graduating and worked his way up through the company. “It gives you a livelihood you can work with for the rest of your life, and it's a great creative outlet,” he said.

Encore Electric isn’t alone in looking for skilled workers. According to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, the state added about 5000 jobs in the construction industry over the last 12 months.

“It is a nice option for folks because they don't have to put their earnings on pause, they can earn while they develop their job skills,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

Many companies like Encore Electric pay for an employee’s apprenticeship and on-the-job training, meaning entry-level workers can learn a skill without accumulating student loan debt. “You can do so many things once you get your license and get some experience in the field Wehr said. “We have guys that are engineers now that we have helped put through school. There are project managers. Just all sorts of different things that you can do with it.”

