What you should know before the Salt Lake Bees home opener

SALT LAKE CITY — It's shiny and new, and Tuesday night, people from across the Wasatch Front will witness The Ballpark at America's First Square for the first time.

The Salt Lake Bees are hosting the Reno Aces in their first game of the new season in their new home. The first pitch is expected at 6:35 p.m.

Getting to the park

Getting to The Ballpark at America First Square

Whether you call South Jordan home or plan to drop in for a ball game, getting to and from the game will likely have you traveling into uncharted territory. This is why Utah Transit Authority created a new South Jordan downtown TRAX station on their red line, to help ease any traffic-related growing pains for commuters.

The city suggests walking or biking if you are in the neighborhood, but if that isn't possible, they suggest carpooling and packing your patience. "Right in the middle of rush hour, you’re going to have people wanting to go to the games, who are excited to go to the games and then you're also going to have people who are just trying to get home from work," explained Kylar Sharp the Communications Manager for Region 2 of Utah Department of Transportation.

Drivers will also notice a new traffic implementation near the park called a Texas U-Turn. That's a lane designed to help drivers turn around on busy roadways. Experts say that the lane might feel a little weird at first but it allows efficient flow of traffic and helps reduce congestion at interchanges.

Watch: A Texas U-Turn in action

Where do you park?

Paid parking will be available at The Ballpark East Lot and The Ballpark North Lot on a first come, first served basis. South Jordan Police Department will also be out enforcing traffic and parking rules to keep things running smoothly.

The Ballpark East Lot

5458 W. Split Rock Drive, South Jordan, UT 84095

The Ballpark North Lot

5532 W. Homeplate Drive, South Jordan, UT 84095



The Ballpark West Lot is available for season ticket holders and those with premium parking vouchers.

The Ballpark West Lot

11166 S. Ballpark Drive, South Jordan, UT 84095



What can I expect at the park?

Inside of the 8,000 seat club, fans can expect a wide variety of upgrades in the new stadium. The Ballpark at America First Square offers open-lawn, premium, and field-level seating options. And officials at the stadium say their amenities put them on par with many Major League facilities.

Fans going to the game can expect:



Locally inspired concessions and a grab-and-go market (Not open on opening day) using smart technology

Kid play zones

Curated game-day experiences for fans at America First Square

The Bees say that every night of their first homestand, there will be giveaways and the concourse will be activated with music and activities for the entire family. That includes face painters, lawn games, and photos with Bumble.

What festivities are happening for opening day?

It isn't an opening day at a ballpark without a list of events happening to celebrate the start of the baseball season. Tuesday Night's game is stacked with guest appearances and events.

The first pitches will be thrown by Thayne Shaffer with America First Credit Union, South Jordan City Mayor Dawn Ramsey, and Greg Miller.

The national anthem will be performed by The National Parks as well as a flyover during the anthem.

The play-ball announcement will be delivered by Gail Miller.

Why the Salt Lake Bees players are excited to make history

What should fans expect from the game?

So far this season, the Salt Lake Bees have won 4 of their 9 games and are coming into Tuesday night's game hoping to build on a win they earned in Albuquerque. Currently, the Bees are 4th in the Pacific Coast League West. That has them 2 games behind the west's leader, the Las Vegas Aviators.