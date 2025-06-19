Why heat is front of mind for organizers of The Gateway's Juneteenth celebration

SALT LAKE CITY — A Juneteenth celebration is returning to The Gateway for its fifth consecutive year. “The holiday is a reflection of America's history as a nation,” said Cleopatra Balfour, an organizer with Salt Lake Juneteenth.

The festival begins at noon and runs until 9:00 PM. It will feature a showcase of Black-owned businesses, artists, concerts with a variety of music genres, a roller rink, and other family-friendly activities.

To beat the heat, free water stations will be available. “The splash pad will be open so you can cool off as well,” said Julissa Breslin, marketing director at The Gateway. “Lots of art to see. We have our art shop project installation as well as some artists highlighted through Juneteenth. It's going to be a huge, fun festival.”

The event and its activities are free.

Organizers believe this holiday is about connecting with the community. “It celebrates the resilience and joy of a community and allows us to be able to see how far we have come while also reflecting on how far we need to go,” Balfour said.

Those planning to attend are asked to register online and receive a free ticket here.