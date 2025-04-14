Why these young Utah students got hands-on learning in nursing

DRAPER, Utah — Dozens of elementary school students received a hands-on course in which they learned about nursing careers.

The students visited Galen College of Nursing where several stations were set up explaining infant care, broken bones and what to expect when visiting a doctor’s office. “It’s fun to see their eyes light up and feel empowered,” said Amanda Robin, a nursing student at Galen College. “I think they feel like it's giving them hope for their future.”

A recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the need for nurses will grow by 6% by 2033, greatly outpacing forecasted growth in other industries. “We get to inspire future health care people,” said Melinda Patterson, chief nursing officer at Lone Peak Hospital. “We always need nurses and allied health personnel.”

That’s one reason why events like this, in which several community stakeholders collaborate, are so important. “If we get one student who remembers this and goes on to be a nurse, we have done a great service to the community,” said Mollie Nordgren, the regional dean at Galen College.

The students experienced a memorable morning. “They help people and I have had so much fun,” said Kyle, a first grader.

The students also had the chance to meet police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

While their career choices may still be more than a decade away, they are already dreaming about their futures. “I want to be a nurse when I grow up,” Kyle said. “I also want to be an animator – and I don’t know which job to choose.”