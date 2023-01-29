Hershey’s has new chocolate-dipped strawberry Kisses for Valentine’s Day

There are those who love Valentine’s Day and others who could do without. One thing we can all agree on, though? There’s going to be new candy in stores, and we’re definitely going to eat it.

Hershey’s is already stocking shelves with their seasonal treats including a brand-new Kisses flavor inspired by one of the most romantic desserts: chocolate-covered strawberries.

New Kisses Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries combine “extra creamy milk chocolate” with a strawberry-flavored filling. The Kisses are wrapped in red foil and feature images of strawberries dipped in chocolate. You’ll find the new flavor in stores nationwide for a limited time this season in 7-ounce and 9-ounce bags.

The Hershey Company

Other new Valentine’s treats from Hershey’s include Reese’s Peanut Butter Hearts, Milk Chocolate Heart Bars and Rolo Creamy Caramels.

Of course, other brands also have new candy for the holiday, too. You can get White Chocolate Strawberry Shake M&Ms, a Butterfinger Minis heart-shaped box and “Friends” Conversation Hearts.

The new “Friends” Hearts from Brach’s come in cherry, watermelon, strawberry, pineapple, orange and blueberry flavors. They feature 26 iconic quotes from the “Friends” television series, like Joey’s famous “HOW U DOIN?” pick-up line, “ON A BREAK” from Ross and Rachel’s on-again-off-again relationship, “UR MY LBSTR” for when Phoebe told Ross that Rachel was his lobster — and from everyone’s favorite couch-moving scene, “PIVOT.”

Brach's

If Valentine’s Day isn’t your thing and you’re just looking forward to Easter candy, Hershey’s also announced the new treats they’ll be bringing out this spring.

Candy you’ll find on shelves after Valentine’s Day includes Almond Joy Snack Size, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello XL Bar and Cadbury Rainbow Mini Eggs, which are red, orange, yellow, green and blue. The brightly-colored eggs are made from Cadbury milk chocolate and have a crisp sugar shell.

The Hershey Company

Which new Valentine’s Day candy are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.