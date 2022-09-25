First-grade teacher, church youth program leader arrested multiple accounts of sex abuse of a child

MAGNA- UTAH — Dale Andreason, 70, of Magna has been arrested on four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Andreason is employed by Granite School District as a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary. He was placed on leave by the district on September 16, at the beginning of the investigation. Arresting documents also state that Andreason volunteers to teach 11- and 12-year-olds at a church. They did say whether or not he still holds that position.

Police believe Andreason's abuse did not reach students at Elk Run.

Parents with kids at Elk Run Elementary received a statement from Granite School District, saying they "take these charges very seriously."