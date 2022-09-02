This Hoover PowerDash with more than 50,000 5-star ratings is on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you live in a home with carpet, you probably already know cleaning it can be a hassle. Spilled drinks and ground-in mud are a pain to scrub out and the process usually leaves a wet spot for hours.

Whether you’re in a home filled with kids or pets (or both!) or like to eat meals anywhere other than the kitchen table, having a dependable carpet cleaner can remove a lot of frustration from your life. Without one, you’re left scrubbing every mess on your hands and knees, which is far from pleasurable.

Adobe

If the Amazon ratings are to be believed, the Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner ticks all the boxes and happens to be on sale for $89.99 right now (that’s 25% off its list price).

This Hoover PowerDash claims to have twice the power of other brands and uses a unique heating feature that dries the carpet after you’ve cleaned it. If you’ve ever used a carpet cleaner that doesn’t also dry the floor after use, that alone might make you add it to your cart!

In addition to the main machine, you get the Hoover Nozzle Cleanout Tool and a trial size of the brand’s Expert Pet Solution to get it running right out of the box. Reviews say it’s lightweight and compact, allowing you to easily carry it around the house — including up the stairs — and quickly stow it away.

The Hoover PowerDash but is also apparently easy to clean in and of itself. You just pop out the reservoir that holds dirty water and empty it into the kitchen sink.

More than 70,000 Amazon users have rated it so far and it holds an overall score of 4.5 stars out of 5. Customers have scored the Hoover PowerDash highly for being easy to assemble, easy to clean, having great suction power and for durability.

Take user Lisa, for example, who said it did an excellent job of deep cleaning her carpets, especially the high-traffic areas. She also said she was amazed at how dirty the water that came back into the machine was considering she and her family don’t wear shoes inside their house.

Another reviewer got excited after their first use and wrote, “I bought this to do one small spot where my kids had spilled some food and it attracted dirt as the stain. Five mins into shampooing I was so shocked at the results I started doing all the spots on my carpet throughout the house. This thing is AMAZING!”

They went on to say it was easy to assemble and use.

If you’re in the market for a carpet cleaner, it might be time to pull the trigger.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.