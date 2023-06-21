Here’s how to get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on July 4

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for an excuse to go all out and show your patriotism this Independence Day, here it is: You can get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme just for wearing red, white and blue clothes on the holiday.

The doughnut shop is offering one free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who wears red, white and blue. The deal is good at participating Krispy Kreme shops only on July 4 and you must wear all three colors to earn your free treat. You can grab your doughnut in stores or via drive-thru, as long as the employees can see your outfit.

While the deal only includes a glazed doughnut, Krispy Kreme also has a new Stars and Stripes collection made just for the Fourth of July. The collection includes three brand-new doughnuts: Red Velvet Sparkler, Freedom Flag and All-American Apple Pie.

Krispy Kreme

The Red Velvet Sparkler is made with a red velvet cake doughnut, then topped with cream cheese icing and a stars and pearls sprinkle blend. The Freedom Flag is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in red icing. It is then decorated like an American flag with blue and white sprinkles and white icing stripes.

For those that like filled doughnuts, the All-American Apple Pie doughnut is made with an unglazed shell filled with apple cinnamon filling. It is then dipped in caramel icing and a graham cracker crumb before being finished with a drizzle of white icing.

The doughnuts can be purchased individually or in a special Stars and Stripes Dozen that includes three of each and three glazed doughnuts. You’ll also find the Red Velvet Sparkler doughnut, Freedom Flag doughnut and a Chocolate Iced with Fourth of July Sprinkles doughnut in a six-pack at select Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers and Wakefern grocery stores.

Krispy Kreme

Will you be heading to your local Krispy Kreme in red, white and blue to get your free doughnut?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.