How to watch Willie Nelson in tonight’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Willie Nelson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993. But on Nov. 3, the Man in Black will be welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame along with other musical greats like Missy Elliott, Kate Bush and Sheryl Crow.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. But, fans can watch from all over the world with a Disney+ subscription. For the first time in the event’s history, the special night will stream live on Disney+, so you can see real-time performances from Nelson himself, as well as other stars, like Chaka Khan, a recipient of the Musical Excellence Award.

The full list of 2023 inductees includes:

In the Performer category:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

The Musical Influence Award:

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

The Musical Excellence Award:

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

The Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Don Cornelius

Nelson, who turned 90 years old this spring amid a host of star-studded celebrations, has showed no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, it has been a very busy year for the “Walk the Line” singer.

In February, Nelson won more Grammy Awards (he now has 12 Grammys total). He took home the award for Best Country Album for 2022’s “A Beautiful Time,” and he won Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever.”

Nelson also put out a book this year. Although he has also penned a bestselling memoir, this latest book, “Energy Follows Thought,” is about his songwriting process and the stories behind some of his most popular songs. And there are many stories to share: Nelson has been writing songs for over seven decades, both for himself and stars like Patsy Cline and Elvis Presley.

“A lot of country music is sad,” Nelson told Parade in 2010 when reflecting on his music. “I think most art comes out of poverty and hard times. It applies to music. Three chords and the truth—that’s what a country song is. There is a lot of heartache in the world.”

“Energy Follows Thought” was released on Oct. 31 and is already earning positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

