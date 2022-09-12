Instant Pot Chicken Thighs Take 20 Minutes And Are Loaded With Flavor

Juggling everyone’s schedule is like running a circus, never mind trying to get a meal on the table that everyone can enjoy. That’s one of the reasons why the Instant Pot has such a large fanbase among busy parents.

For the still uninitiated, this multi-function pressure cooker help busy cooks put otherwise complicated meals on the table in a fraction of the normal time. Pair the gadget with the right recipe and you’ll wonder where it had been all your life. The great thing is that Instant Pot recipes have become a cottage industry all their own!

Adobe

Kitchn.com contributor Laura Rege recently shared her recipe for Instant Pot Chicken Thighs with Garlic and Lemon, and it looks delicious — and easy. Rege uses simple-to-find, healthy ingredients to bring this dish together. From prep stage to completion, the whole dish only takes about 20 minutes to make. A recipe like this can be made on a school night with minimal stress!

Using the Instant Pot cuts down on cooking time, but, unlike other timesaving cooking tools, it doesn’t dry your food out at all. In fact, the countertop gadget actually helps infuse the citrus flavor of the lemons with the garlic and other spices in this recipe, while keeping the meat juicy.

Adobe

While a glance at ingredient list may look a little long, don’t let that stop you from giving this Instant Pot chicken thighs recipe a try, as it’s mostly dry spices. Many of the spices you’ll use are probably already in your pantry, as smoked paprika is about the most exotic one on the list. The other things you’ll need to make these Instant Pot chicken thighs are 2 1/2 pounds of chicken thighs (bone-in, skin-on), olive oil, garlic, parsley, chicken broth, cornstarch and lemon.

Get the full cooking instructions and ingredient quantities for Kitchn.com’s Instant Pot chicken thighs recipe here.

Rege advises sticking with the pressure cooking time listed to avoid overcooking the chicken.

Once your Instant Pot chicken thighs are done, you might want to pair them with Martha Stewart’s baked potato recipe, a dish of rice, some steamed vegetables or even pasta. You can make your side dish while the chicken is cooking in the Instant Pot, so everything is ready to serve at the same time.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.