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Jiani Navarro was born and raised in sunny Southern California and graduated from California State University, Northridge—where, as she likes to say, “Once a Matador, always a Matador”—with degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Communication Studies.

After graduation, Jiani moved to Casper, Wyoming, where she began her career as an evening news anchor at KTWO-TV. During her time there, she hosted the political talk show Report to Wyoming, allowing her to interview and build relationships with some of the state’s most influential leaders, including Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon, U.S. Senator John Barrasso, and former U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis.

From Wyoming, Jiani headed to Lansing, Michigan, where she worked as an evening news anchor for our sister station, FOX47. She later made the move south to Mobile, Alabama, joining the station’s morning team as a weekday reporter and weekend morning anchor.

After two years on the Gulf Coast, Jiani traded the sweet tea for barbecue and moved to Kansas City! There, she reported on the issues impacting local communities during the week while anchoring weekend evening newscasts. During her three years in Kansas City, Jiani covered the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration. She contributed to coverage that earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for reporting on the aftermath of the tragedy. She was also nominated for two Emmy Awards for other reports.

Jiani is grateful for the opportunity to live and work in so many great places -- Wyoming, Michigan, Alabama, Missouri, and Kansas — but she’s especially excited to call Utah’s Beehive State home! She's ready to lay down her roots and is incredibly happy to be closer to family!

If you have a story idea, a favorite local restaurant, or a must-see destination, she’d love to hear from you!