Katy Perry, Lionel Richie sing at King Charles' coronation concert

Celebrations continued in the United Kingdom this Sunday, following the coronation of King Charles III.

The historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday saw dignitaries from around the world pay homage to the new monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II eight months ago.

On Sunday, celebrations shifted from London to nearby Windsor, with people going to the park near Windsor Castle excited for a concert featuring some big names recognized across the world.

The castle opened up for a coronation concert, with tens of thousands of members of the public allowed into those grounds with their picnics to enjoy a show featuring stars like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

During Richie's performance of "All Night Long," Charles and Camilla stood up and swayed along, while eight-year-old Princess Charlotte sang along to Perry's hit "Roar."

Additionally, "Top Gun" star Tom Cruise also made an appearance in a pre-recorded video message, telling the king, "Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time."

The fun is not over yet, however. There is another day of events taking place on Monday that will focus on volunteering, something that's being called "The Big Help Out," where they are encouraging people to volunteer and help out in their communities.

When King Charles was the Prince of Wales, he heavily focused on charity and events that would focus on young people and those community issues, and it seems like this might be part of the message he's trying to put out as he begins his reign as king.

