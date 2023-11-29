Large retailers like Walmart, Aldi sold recalled fruit, FDA warns

Peaches, nectarines and plums that were recalled earlier this month after a listeria outbreak that has been linked to at least one death were sold nationwide at large retailers, the Food and Drug Administrationsaid in an update Tuesday.

The recalled fruits were sold individually and in bags at locations of Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sprouts Farmers Market, Aldi and Albertsons, including Albertsons’ sub-brands, in dozens of states.

According to the FDA recall, the stone fruits were labeled with the HMC Farms or Signature Farms brand and sold between May and November of 2022 and May and November of this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the listeria outbreak has been linked to 10 hospitalizations in addition to one death. The confirmed cases have been in California, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Florida.

People who purchased the fruits are asked to throw them away or return them to the store. They should also clean the areas where the fruits were stored, as listeria can survive in a refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods.

The CDC noted listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating the contaminated food. They include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. In severe cases, the infection can lead to sepsis meningitis or encephalitis.

Listeria is particularly harmful to those who are pregnant, have a weakened immune system or are over 65 years old, the CDC said.

If you believe you have consumed the affected fruit and have any of the symptoms mentioned above, the CDC said you should contact your health provider right away.

You can view more images of the recalled fruit here.

