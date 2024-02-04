Road rage shooting causes partial closure of Legacy Parkway

SALT LAKE CITY — Part of Legacy Parkway in between Davis and Salt Lake counties was closed Saturday night as police investigated a road rage-related shooting.

The Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that southbound Legacy was closed shortly before 7 p.m. at milepost 5, near the junction with I-215. It reopened around 8 p.m.

UDOT traffic cameras show police blocking off the highway with road flares, forcing southbound vehicles to exit one mile north of the incident at 500 South in Woods Cross.

Utah Highway Patrol officials later told FOX 13 News that there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One vehicle was shot, but nobody was injured. The highway was temporarily closed to collect evidence.

Nobody has been arrested, and UHP is working to determine exactly what happened.