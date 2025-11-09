Trump admin tells states to 'immediately undo any steps taken' to provide full SNAP benefits

The Trump administration has ordered states to "immediately undo any steps" that were taken to provide full November benefits to millions of low-income Americans through the Supplemental and Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), claiming that the move was "unauthorized."

According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) memo that was sent out late Saturday and obtained by Scripps News, the Trump administration threatened to impose fines on states who did not abide by the order.

"States must not transmit full benefit issuance files to EBT processors," the memo says. "Instead, States must continue to process and load the partial issuance files that reflect the 35 percent reduction of maximum allotments."

