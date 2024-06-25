Thousands of bags of dog treats sold nationwide recalled over potential metal contamination

Dog treats sold across the U.S. are being recalled due to possible metal contamination that could harm your pet.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that TDBBS LLC is voluntarily recalling 3,551 bags of its Green Tripe brand dog treats "due to the potential presence of foreign metal objects." The recall includes 7-ounce bags of Barkworthies brand dog treats, as well as 2-pound and 5-pound bags of Best Bully Sticks.

Recalled Dog Treats

FDA Use above chart to identify Green Tripe brand recalled dog treat products.

FDA See the attached product images for lot code location.

The company said the recalled treats were sold nationwide in retail stores and online. While there have been no reports of any injuries or illnesses related to the recall, consumers are being urged to monitor their pets if they consumed the affected products and to contact a veterinarian if they show any signs of illness or unusual behavior.

Those who have purchased the recalled treats have been advised to immediately stop feeding it to their pets and throw them away. Consumers who would like to initiate a return can contact TDBBS LLC at Support@BestBullySticks.com or by phone at 877-483-5853.

Related Stories:

