United Airlines is now serving cold brew coffee on its flights

Calling all cold coffee lovers!

United Airlines is now serving cold brew on its flights.

The refreshing new perk is available as of July 1, just in time for summer.

The airline partnered with coffee company illy to offer travelers its ready-to-drink cold brew, which is available on most United flights over 300 miles.

The canned coffee will be complimentary in United’s premium cabins and will be available for purchase to travelers in Economy.

Italian coffee-maker illy's cold brew is made from a unique blend of 100% Arabica beans, and then cold brewed for 12 hours.

“We know fliers enjoy a pick-me-up during travel, and illy’s canned cold brew is the perfect beverage option for coffee lovers looking to stay energized and focused during their trip,” Aaron McMillan, managing director of hospitality programs at United, said in a press release.

The offering comes at a busy time for travel ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, with more than 5 million people expected to fly with United between June 28 and July 8.

"This collaboration allows us to share the illy experience with a wider audience and provide a delightful refreshment option for travelers,” Jack Edwards, president of illy North America, said in a press release.

United is now the only major U.S. airline currently serving cold brew coffee on most of its flights.