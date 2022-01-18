9-year-old girl's letter inspires Tampa to build more softball fields

TAMPA, Fla. — Evangeline Marlow Iarossi is just 9 years old, but she already knows how to get things done.

She wrote a letter to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, letting her know Palma Ceia Little League only has one field for girls softball compared to four baseball fields.

“It’s not the 1800s anymore and girls would like to play sports, too,” she wrote.

The letter reached Castor, and now Evangeline is seeing her wish come true: More softball fields everywhere, not just at her home park.

The effort is starting with the renovation of a field at West Tampa Little League. It will soon be multi-purpose and ready to use for baseball and softball.

“We are not eliminating boys programs. But we are leveling the playing field if you will,” said Heather Wolf-Erickson with Tampa Parks and Recreation.

Evangeline’s letter coincided with grants the city received to pay for the work. The Princeton University rowing team joined in the effort by volunteering a day of service while practicing in Tampa for the winter.

“I can’t believe I sent this to the mayor,” Evangeline said.

This story was originally published by Erik Waxler on Scripps station WFTS in Tampa, Florida.