Oregon company offers Thanksgiving meal in ice cream form

An ice cream company wants to turn your Thanksgiving meal into a frozen yet sweet treat this year.

Salt and Straw is offering consumers ice cream, but with a Thanksgiving twist.

According to the company, they are offering a Friendsgiving series, which includes parker house rolls with salted buttercream, candied walnut cheesecake, caramelized turkey & cranberry sauce, sweet potato pie with double-baked almond streusel, and pumpkin and gingersnap pie.

The flavors can be picked up at a Salt and Straw location, or you can order it online for $65.