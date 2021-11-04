Watch
Oregon company offers Thanksgiving meal in ice cream form

Posted at 12:59 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 15:00:08-04

An ice cream company wants to turn your Thanksgiving meal into a frozen yet sweet treat this year.

Salt and Straw is offering consumers ice cream, but with a Thanksgiving twist.

According to the company, they are offering a Friendsgiving series, which includes parker house rolls with salted buttercream, candied walnut cheesecake, caramelized turkey & cranberry sauce, sweet potato pie with double-baked almond streusel, and pumpkin and gingersnap pie.

The flavors can be picked up at a Salt and Straw location, or you can order it online for $65.

