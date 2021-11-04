These restaurants and retailers are offering deals and freebies this Veterans Day

With Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11, restaurants and retailers are doing their part to honor those who’ve served in the U.S. armed forces.

Below is a list of deals and freebies being offered by businesses on Veterans Day, leading up to the holiday, or year-round.

Food

Bob Evans

On Veterans Day, Bob Evans says it will offer free meals to veterans and active-duty military members. They can choose from a “special menu of seven homestyle favorites.”

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen says it will offer complimentary entrees and beverages to veterans and active-duty military members at all of its participating locations. They will be able to select items from a special menu, which will include pizzas, pastas and salads. Proof of service will be required.

Carrabba’s

Carrabba’s offers a 10% discount to all service members and first responders year-round.

El Pollo Loco

Year-round, El Pollo Loco offers a 15% discount to guests that serve their communities, including military personnel, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and federal law enforcement agents.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s is offering free “Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwiches” and sides to all veterans, as well as to active and inactive military personnel on Veterans Day. It’s offered for both dine-in and to-go. Use the code VETERAN at checkout on the restaurant’s website.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Barbecue

On Veterans Day, Lucille’s Smokehouse Barbecue will offer free “Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwiches” and sides to all veterans and active-duty personnel. Proof of service will be required.

Luna Grill

Year-round, Luna Grill offers 10% off purchases, excluding alcohol, for all active and retired military service members and their spouses. Valid ID or uniform is required.

Red Lobster

This Veterans Day, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizers or dessert to veterans, active-duty military members and reservists who dine-in with them. Guests will need to show valid military IDs or proof of service.

Texas de Brazil

From Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, Texas de Brazil is offering veterans a 25% discount on their dinner. To receive the offer, guests must mention it to their servers before dining and provide a military ID. It’s only valid during dinner hours.

Yard House

This Veterans Day, Yard House is offering a complimentary appetizer to veterans and active duty military members.

Retail

Academy Sports + Outdoors

From Oct. 24 to Nov. 14, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering a 10% discount to military members and first responders. The deal is good for in-store and online purchases, but you must verify your military or first responder status first.

Champion

Year-round, Champion offers veterans and military members a 10% discount off items sold on its website. They must verify their status though.

Cole Haan

Cole Haan offers veterans and military members a 20% discount off items sold on its website year-round.

Dickies

Year-round, Dickies offers a 10% discount to veterans, military members and first responders.

Eastbay

All year, Eastbay offers a 15% discount off most purchases to active-duty military members, reservists, and registered dependents of active-duty and retired service members.

Foot Locker

Year-round, Foot Locker offers a 15% discount to active-duty military members, veterans, and reserve service members.

Lululemon

Lululemon offers a 15% discount to military members and first responders in the U.S. year-round.

Michael’s

Michael’s offers a 15% discount to active-duty military members, reserve service members, veterans, and registered dependents year-round.

The North Face

Throughout the year, The North Face offers a 10% discount to all active-duty military members, reservists, veterans and retired military personnel, as well spouses and dependents of active personnel.

Under Armour

Year-round, Under Armour offers a 20% discount to all active-duty service members, retirees, veterans, military spouses, military family members, first responders, and teachers.

Vera Bradley

All year, Vera Bradley offers a 15% discount on its website to all veterans, military personnel, first responders, students, teachers, and medical professionals.

Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines offers a 15% discount on almost everything for active-duty military members and veterans.

Other

Great Clips

On Veterans Day, Great Clips says veterans and active military members who visit its salons can receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. Non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will also receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. Those cards can be redeemed from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10.

Editor's note: This story will continue to be updated as more deals are announced.