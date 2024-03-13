Utah man killed in avalanche near Montana ski resort

RAVALLI COUNTY, Montana — A Utah man died Tuesday after being swept up in an avalanche while skiing in the Montana backcountry.

The Ravalli County (Montana) Sheriff's Office said the avalanche occurred just north of Lost Trail Ski Area — just across the Idaho-Montana state line — on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said five people from Utah were skiing there, and one of them was swept away in the slide. Other members of the group were able to locate the victim and begin first-aid while they called emergency services via a satellite device.

The sheriff's office and search-and-rescue team responded, and a helicopter from Two Bear Air Rescue was sent to hoist the victim from the scene. However, officials said the man died from his injuries before the helicopter arrived.

The victim was identified as David Macfarlane, a 64-year-old man from Park City.