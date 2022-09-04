Logan police officer charged with multiple accounts of domestic violence

LOGAN, Utah — A Logan police officer has been arrested and placed on an unpaid suspension after multiple accounts of domestic violence.

Michael Montoya is charged with multiple accounts of assault, as well as domestic violence in the presence of a child.

The arrest was made on August 18, 2022, when the victim recalled multiple instances of domestic violence occurring since early 2021. On one such occasion the officer charged at the victim, injuring their head and resulting in a concussion.

In texts obtained by Logan police, Montoya told the victim they shouldn't "dare seek medical attention" for the concussion, asking how the victim would explain the injury without reporting the incident to law enforcement.

The child witness to the assaults stated that Montoya repeatedly pushed the victim against the wall, and once threatened to kick down the bathroom door if the victim wouldn't open it.

Montoya posted his $6,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

