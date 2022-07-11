NORTH LOGAN, Utah — The chief of a police department in Cache County resigned last week, shortly after being charged with driving under the influence in Idaho.

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black tendered his resignation effective July 7, according to a letter from Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson dated that same day and obtained Monday by FOX 13 News.

According to court documents, Black was arrested June 18 and charged with driving under the influence in Fremont County, Idaho. He was released after posting $2,000 bail. The charge is a misdemeanor. No further information about the arrest was available.

In the letter, Cox and Peterson wrote that Black was resigning "for personal reasons" and that he will "transition into retirement." It did not mention anything about his DUI arrest.

The mayors of the two towns covered by the North Park Police Department added in the letter:

"Chief Ulysses Black has exhibited many admirable qualities in his duties on behalf of Hyde Park and North Logan and has built an extraordinary police force filled with outstanding officers who go above and beyond to serve the citizens of our cities. We appreciate his dedication and superior leadership of our shared police department. His commitment for 27 years in law enforcement has greatly benefited the residents of our community while gaining the admiration of all those who served with him."