Maloy defeats Riebe for 2nd Congressional District seat

SALT LAKE CITY — Republican Celeste Maloy is headed to Washington after winning Tuesday's special election to replace Chris Stewart in the U.S. Congress as Utah's District 2 representative.

The Associated Press called the race for Maloy just before 8:40 p.m. She was running against Democratic candidate Kathleen Riebe, who is a Utah state senator.

As of 8:45 p.m., the vote counts were:



Celeste Maloy: 63, 154 (55%)

Kathleen Riebe: 42,199 (37%)

Utah’s 2023 election was delayed two weeks to accommodate the special election for District 2. Stewart resigned from office earlier this year to be with his wife who is ill.

Frontrunners Maloy and Riebe were also running against several third-party candidates: Libertarian Brad Green, Cassie Easley of the Constitution Party, January Walker of the United Utah Party, and independent candidates Joseph Geddes Buchman and Perry Myers.

Before she won the GOP Primary Election in September, Maloy was chosen at the Utah Republican Party Convention as the party’s official nominee. She was challenged in the primary by Becky Edwards and Bruce Hough. Maloy won the primary, leading Edwards by about 3 percent, and about 12 percent ahead of Hough.

Maloy is from Cedar City. She is a former staffer for then-Congressman Stewart.

"I've said from the beginning that whoever represents this district needs to represent the district as a whole and I absolutely intend to do that, but it has been so sweet watching the support roll in from southern and rural Utah," Maloy said in September after winning the primary.

Maloy is the first woman to represent District 2 since Enid Greene in 1997.

