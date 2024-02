WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in critical condition after skiing off a cliff Monday at Snowbasin Resort in Weber County.

Officials say the skier in his 60s suffered traumatic injuries following the accident that occurred around 1 p.m.

Bystanders witnessed the accident and called 911. The man was airlifted off the mountain by helicopter and transported to a hospital.

According to the Weber Fire District, the unidentified skier was not believed to be a local skier.