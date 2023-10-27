Shelter-in-place lifted, search for suspected Maine shooter continues

Shelter-in-place orders were lifted in Maine on Friday as authorities continued to search for Robert Card, who is wanted for the mass shootings in Lewiston.

The new directive allows people in the area to go about their business freely; however, hunting is prohibited in Lewiston, Lisbon, Bowdoin and Monmouth.

The search for Card is centered in an area along the Androscoggin River near Lisbon. High-tech equipment, including sonar, has been brought in to help in the search. Divers are also assisting in the search near an area where a white Subaru belonging to Card was found.

"So I'm not saying that we know the suspect is in the water and this is what we're doing," said Mike Sauschuck, Maine public safety commissioner. "What I'm telling you is you're going to see a lot of activity in that area."

As of Friday evening, Sauschuck said there were no confirmed sightings of Card. While much of the search was centered at the river, authorities said officers may be in neighborhoods doing checks as they follow up on leads.

During the authorities' two days of searching, Scripps News learned that that an apparent suicide note was found, but details of that note have not been disclosed. State and federal authorities, including the Coast Guard, have been trying to track down Card, an Army reservist, since Wednesday evening.

Authorities believe he carried out attacks that killed 18 people and injured 13 others, at least three critically.

Sauschuck said the first 911 about the shooting at the bowling alley came in at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday. A dispatch officer reportedly arrived four minutes later. However, Sauschuck said there were officers nearby who heard the dispatch call and responded even quicker.

The first call in response to the shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grill First came in at 7:08 p.m., Sauschuck said. He added that officers responded within five minutes.

Card is a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve. A spokesperson for the Army said Card is assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, in Saco, Maine.

The Army said he enlisted in 2002 and has never been deployed to combat.

