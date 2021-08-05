FOX 13 Job Opening: Freelance Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

Watch
SALT LAKE CITY — KSTU, the Scripps-owned Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah is looking for an experienced Reporter/Multimedia Journalist to join our team in an hourly, freelance capacity. This is a non-contract position with the potential to become full-time.

Experience in the Salt Lake City television market preferred. Must be available for wide variety of shifts/schedules, including weekends.

KSTU FOX 13 produces 10.5 hours of news each weekday with a strong emphasis on enterprise reporting, investigative journalism, and community connections.

What You’ll Do:

  • Gather and verify information for stories through interviews, observation, and research.
  • Generate creative story ideas daily based on the station’s brand and strategic plan.
  • Write, edit, and organize stories for live reports, taped interviews or online.
  • Work cooperatively with photographer on assignment.
  • Might be required to edit video and post stories on multimedia platforms.

Education & Experience/Certifications

  • Bachelor's degree preferred
  • 1 - 3 years’ experience

Skills & Abilities

  • Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems
  • Videography and non-linear editing experience
  • Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills
  • Proficient at posting content to various platforms
  • Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment
  • Valid driver’s license and good driving record
  • Must be able to lift 40 lbs.

If you are interested in this position, contact Marc Sternfield, Senior Director of News at marc.sternfield@fox13now.com.

