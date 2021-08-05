FOX 13 Job Opening: Freelance Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

SALT LAKE CITY — KSTU, the Scripps-owned Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah is looking for an experienced Reporter/Multimedia Journalist to join our team in an hourly, freelance capacity. This is a non-contract position with the potential to become full-time.

Experience in the Salt Lake City television market preferred. Must be available for wide variety of shifts/schedules, including weekends.

KSTU FOX 13 produces 10.5 hours of news each weekday with a strong emphasis on enterprise reporting, investigative journalism, and community connections.

What You’ll Do:

Gather and verify information for stories through interviews, observation, and research.

Generate creative story ideas daily based on the station’s brand and strategic plan.

Write, edit, and organize stories for live reports, taped interviews or online.

Work cooperatively with photographer on assignment.

Might be required to edit video and post stories on multimedia platforms.

Education & Experience/Certifications

Bachelor's degree preferred

1 - 3 years’ experience

Skills & Abilities

Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems

Videography and non-linear editing experience

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills

Proficient at posting content to various platforms

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment

Valid driver’s license and good driving record

Must be able to lift 40 lbs.