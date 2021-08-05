FOX 13 Job Opening: Freelance Reporter/Multimedia Journalist

SALT LAKE CITY — KSTU, the Scripps-owned Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City, Utah is looking for an experienced Reporter/Multimedia Journalist to join our team in an hourly, freelance capacity. This is a non-contract position with the potential to become full-time.
Experience in the Salt Lake City television market preferred. Must be available for wide variety of shifts/schedules, including weekends.
KSTU FOX 13 produces 10.5 hours of news each weekday with a strong emphasis on enterprise reporting, investigative journalism, and community connections.
What You’ll Do:
- Gather and verify information for stories through interviews, observation, and research.
- Generate creative story ideas daily based on the station’s brand and strategic plan.
- Write, edit, and organize stories for live reports, taped interviews or online.
- Work cooperatively with photographer on assignment.
- Might be required to edit video and post stories on multimedia platforms.
Education & Experience/Certifications
- Bachelor's degree preferred
- 1 - 3 years’ experience
Skills & Abilities
- Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems
- Videography and non-linear editing experience
- Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills
- Proficient at posting content to various platforms
- Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment
- Valid driver’s license and good driving record
- Must be able to lift 40 lbs.
If you are interested in this position, contact Marc Sternfield, Senior Director of News at marc.sternfield@fox13now.com.