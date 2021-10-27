FOX 13 Job Opening: Morning Anchor/Reporter

SALT LAKE CITY — KSTU, the E.W. Scripps owned Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City, is looking for an experienced Morning Anchor/Reporter to join our team.

FOX 13 produces 10.5 hours of news each weekday with a strong emphasis on enterprise reporting, investigative journalism, and community connections.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Anchor morning newscast Monday-Friday.

Fill in Anchor on other newscasts as needed.

Report live on location from various news events.

Research, gather, and write news content for multiple platforms.

Partner with newsroom employees to develop engaging, accurate, and ethical newscasts.

Organize and set up interviews and video shoots.

Take part in station and community service events and activities.

Consistently connect and engage viewers via social media.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or related field preferred.

2+ years related experience, preferably in anchoring/reporting.

Bilingual a plus.

Videography and non-linear editing experience preferred.

Valid driver's license and good driving record as well as proof of insurance and liability coverage (may be required to drive personal or company vehicle to assignments).

WHAT YOU'LL BRING:

Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

Excellent communication competencies, both verbal and written.

Computer literacy, including newsroom computer systems.

Knowledge of local, regional, and national news.

Self-motivated and able to work in a fast paced deadline driven environment.

Proficiency posting content to various social media platforms.