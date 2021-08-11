FOX 13 Job Opening: Morning News Producer

SALT LAKE CITY — Are you a dynamic News Producer who wants to tell stories with integrity, live the principles of journalism, make our communities stronger and the world around us better? If so, come join us at KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Scripps is continuing to create the future of our industry with a focus on local community. We are looking for an experienced News Producer to join our morning news team.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Develop and organize newscasts or local programs; responsible for writing, story development and showcasing.

Collaborate with reporters, anchors, news managers and assignment editors to determine content needs.

Enhance the content with graphics, video, research, and station branding.

Execute time sensitive decisions.

Responsible for oversight of live broadcast and up to the minute editorial decisions.

Perform desktop editing.

Post content to station's websites.

Perform other duties as assigned and needed.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:

Bachelor's degree in Journalism or related field.

2 years of experience as a television writer or producer.

WHAT YOU'LL BRING:

Avid local news consumer: know daily news, events, trends and happenings on a local level.

Strong vision and ability to advance stories.

Excellent interpersonal communicator.

Extraordinarily passionate about writing; courageous and creative storyteller with attention to even tiny details - choosing the perfect words, grammar, spelling.

Highly organized.

Highly adaptable - fast paced, deadline driven environment.

Strong self-motivation.

Working knowledge of journalistic ethics and libel laws and strong editorial judgement.

Able to use web analytics.

Proficient with newsroom computer systems, MS Office a plus.

This position may involve field producing opportunities.

CLICK HERE if you're interested in this position.