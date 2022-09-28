McDonald’s Is Making A Happy Meal For Adults

Ask just about anyone and they’ll remember with fond nostalgia how exciting it was to get a McDonald’s Happy Meal as a kid and see what toy was waiting for you inside.

While you can, of course, still order a regular Happy Meal as an adult, McDonald’s is going to offer their first Happy Meal made for all the kids at heart with adult-sized appetites in October.

McDonald’s teamed up with fashion and culture brand Cactus Plant Flea Market for the new adult Happy Meal, which they’re calling the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. Inspired by the feeling of joy that comes when ordering a Happy Meal as a kid, the box comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets Meal and includes one of four exclusive McDonaldland or Cactus Buddy figurines, including Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer said in a press release. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week. With menu favorites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we’re reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

McDonald's

The box will hit restaurants beginning Monday, Oct. 3, and will be available for a limited time, while supplies last. McDonald’s does not say how much the box will cost, but the price will likely be higher than an actual Happy Meal.

You can purchase the box in the restaurant or via drive-thru, but if you order it on the McDonald’s App, you’ll be entered for a chance to win exclusive merchandise each week. Merchandise includes mostly T-shirts and hoodies, but grand prizes include a Grimace chair and custom McDonald’s sign from the set of their TV commercial.

If you don’t win, you can also purchase CPFM x McDonald’s merchandise, including a full line of limited-edition gear beginning Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. EST.



McDonald's

Do you have fond childhood memories of opening up a Happy Meal?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.