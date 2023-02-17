McDonald’s is launching chicken-free McPlant Nuggets

McDonald’s is adding a new menu item for vegetarians: chicken-free McNuggets.

Made in collaboration with Beyond Meat, the McPlant Nuggets are made from peas, corn and wheat.

Unfortunately for U.S. vegetarians and vegans, the plant-based nuggets will only be offered in Germany for the time being. A McDonald’s spokesperson told the Associated Press that the future of the meat-free option for other countries depends on how well they do in Germany, where they will be available at all 1,400 McDonald’s locations.

“With the McPlant Nuggets, the company can now also offer a plant-based alternative in the Happy Meal,” McDonald’s Germany said in a press release.

The rollout of the McPlant Nuggets follows a successful test launch of the product at nine locations in Stuttgart, Germany, last year.

While this is the first meat-free nugget for McDonald’s, they added a plant-based burger to U.S. menus in select locations in 2021. While the The McPlant burger is still listed on McDonald’s website, it seems like it won’t be launching nationwide here anytime soon but is heading to Germany’s menus along with the nuggets.

Also co-developed with Beyond Meat, the burger has all the toppings as other McDonald’s burgers, including onions, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, mayo and American cheese.

The news of the meat-free nuggets comes days after rival fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced they’re testing a plant-based sandwich made with cauliflower.

The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is made with a filet cut from cauliflower and otherwise prepared like an original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The company says the cauliflower is “marinated, breaded with a signature seasoning, pressure-cooked, and served on a toasted buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.”

The sandwich is currently being tested in three markets, but if all goes well, there’s a chance it will expand to menus nationwide.

While you wait to see if you’ll be able to try any of these meat-free meals, you can find Beyond Meat products, including their nuggets, at your local grocery store.

Would you try McDonald’s McPlant Nuggets if they were offered in the U.S.?

