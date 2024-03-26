Former “The Bachelor” contestant Jenn Tran has been named the newest “Bachelorette” to look for love.

The 26-year-old appeared on season 28 of “The Bachelor,” but she was eliminated in week seven. She is the first Asian American to be named “The Bachelorette” in the show’s 20-year history.

MORE: ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist wed in season finale

“Growing up, I’ve always wanted to see Asian representation on TV,” Tran said during the “After the Final Rose” ceremony following the announcement. “And I feel like any time Asians were in the media, it was a supporting character role, to fulfill some kind of stereotype and I always felt boxed in by that, because I was like, I don’t see myself on screen, I don’t see myself as the main character.”

Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Tran charmed audiences “with her bubbly personality” while appearing on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor,” according to the press release

“Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant,” the press release says. “The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

You can watch Tran discuss her relationship with Graziadei before she was named the new Bachelorette, below:

Graziadei chose Kelsey Anderson during “The Bachelor” finale. Anderson accepted the final rose and the two are now engaged.

You can watch Tran search for love on the 21st season of “The Bachelorette,” which will air this summer on ABC and Hulu.

Jenn Tran makes history as the first Asian American ‘Bachelorette’ originally appeared on Simplemost.com