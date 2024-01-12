MLB star Shohei Ohtani visits US Embassy in Japan, gets visa for dog

"Thrilled to meet trailblazing two-time MLB MVP Ohtani-san again," U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel wrote on X, posting photos of himself alongside MLB star Shohei Ohtani who was in Japan to receive a travel visa for his pet dog. The dog's Japanese name is Dekopin, but Ohtani says Americans can call him Decoy.

Ohtani and Emanuel posed in the photos with an enlarged replica version of his travel document with a photo of the dog as a fun way to celebrate the service offered by the embassy. The document gives his furry friend's age and says Decoy has dual citizenship shared between Japan and the U.S.

SEE MORE: Ciara learns she's related to Derek Jeter after surprising DNA test

The two also posed with Ohtani's #17 jersey, celebrating his continued success in U.S. baseball.

Emanuel previously met with Ohtani in March 2023 at the U.S. embassy when the two-way player was playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani signed a $700 million, 10-year deal to join the Dodgers in December. There had been talk late last year of possibly allowing the star player to somehow bypass paying some of California's notoriously high income taxes, but it was unclear how that hypothetical deal would have played out.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com