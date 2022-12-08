Multicultural church in Kearns celebrates 100th anniversary

KEARNS, Utah — When The Point Church in Kearns started as a historically black church known as New Pilgrim Baptist in 1922, census data shows African Americans made up less than .5% of Utah's population.

"Can you imagine trying to start or starting or planting an African American church in, the challenges were probably numerous... when I think about Utah with this very few numbers of African Americans and the legacy that New Pilgrim Baptist church created, I'm amazed," said lead Pastor Corey J. Hodges.

He paid homage to the six families that decided they wanted to have a house of faith to worship God in their own way inspired by the traditional Southern Baptist style of worship, but things have changed since then.

A couple of years after Pastor Hodges took the helm at The Point Church, he says he felt compelled by the lord to intentionally diversify the congregation -- a feat at the time seemed overwhelming.

"Now can imagine that was challenging because there were not many African Americans in Utah so those that came felt like the church was a safe place," Pastor Hodges said.

Pastor Hodges transformed The Point Church from an all-black church to a multi-cultural one by updating the music from gospel to contemporary Christian, dress from Sunday's best to more casual -- even wearing jeans, khakis, and work boots when preaching -- and his preaching from a strong cadence delivery toa more teaching style. However, he says the church has not forgotten its African American roots.

"I really believe that the bible teaches multi-culturalism, faith is not exclusive to one culture, the gospel is not exclusive to one culture, I felt like God called me to preach, he didn't call me to preach to just one culture," Pastor Hodges said.

"We represent over 32 different nations here, so when you look out into the congregation you see people from different races, different cultures," Carla Fobbs said.

Carla has attended The Point Church for seven years; she says apart from her love of the Bible and Jesus Christ, the diversity as well as the local and international community outreach is what keeps her around.

Being located directly in a neighborhood surrounded by homes and an elementary school, The Point Church has become a staple in Kearns, one of Utah's most diverse cities. The church hopes to continue embracing its community through its outreach.

"We didn't want to just be a building in the middle of a neighborhood... we're part of this community, we're part of the good things that are happening in Kearns, we want to be a part of the solutions to any of the challenges Kearns may have," Pastor Hodges said.

But more than outreach, music, dress, or preaching style, at the heart of everything for The Point Church is Jesus Christ.

"Our goal here is to make sure people from all walks of life are red, yellow, black white. lower class, middle class, upper class, republicans' democrat, that human beings know the love of god through Jesus Christ," Pastor Hodges said.

If you'd like to attend a service at The Point Church, they have three services on Sundays the first starting at 9 a.m., the second at 11:15 a.m., and a third Spanish-speaking service. Their sermons are also available to watch online.