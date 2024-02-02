Multiple dead after plane crashes into mobile home park in Florida

Multiple people died Thursday night when a small plane slammed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Ehlers said the call of a fire came in around 7:08 p.m. Thursday, and the first fire and rescue crews arrived by 7:15 p.m.

The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35, crashed into the park after the pilot reported an engine failure. Clearwater Fire Rescue said that much of the damage was in the Pagoda Drive area in the park.

Several mobile homes caught fire after the plane crash, and firefighters from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene to offer assistance.

According to Clearwater Fire, at least one mobile home had severe damage, and two other mobile homes sustained minor damage from heat and flames.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue have not said exactly how many people died on the ground or how many people were on the plane at the time of the crash.

The Beechcraft Bonanza V35 can hold up to four people, including a pilot, and can hold at least 50 gallons of fuel.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will handle the investigation into the crash.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Tampa.

