Menu

Watch

Actions

Apple to discontinue iMac Pro

items.[0].image.alt
Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple’s new iPad brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer. Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Apple logo
Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 17:09:07-05

Apple is discontinuing its iMac Pro.

According to CNN, Apple said that the computer is only available “while supplies last” and is listed on its site for $5,000.

And once it's gone, it's gone for good, CNN reported.

The iMac Pro, which was released in 2017, was once considered the company's most powerful computer.

According to TechCrunch, Apple's most popular iMac is the Pro 27-inch iMac, which now exceeds the iMac Pro capabilities.

Bloomberg reported that Apple plans to update the iMac with a new design and Apple Silicon processors later this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere