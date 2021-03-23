10 killed in Colorado shooting, including Boulder police officer

BOULDER, Colo. — Ten people, including a police officer, were killed Monday afternoon in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

The deceased officer was identified later that evening as Officer Eric Talley with the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold praised Talley's heroic actions, saying he was the first officer to arrive at the scene on the call of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. at a King Soopers store.

Around the time of the shooting, the police department sent out an emergency notification for people in the area to shelter in place for a report of an armed, dangerous individual.

Talley was shot and killed after encountering the suspect, who was armed with a high-powered rifle, The Denver Channel (KMGH) reports.

Later Monday evening, an ambulance carrying Talley's body was escorted by a procession of emergency vehicles from the scene of the shooting to a funeral home. Along the way, officers and first responders honored the fallen officer by saluting.

A massive police procession escorts an ambulance transporting the body of Officer Eric Talley, who was among the 10 people shot and killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado: https://t.co/w786Iv4Zp7 (Courtesy of @DenverChannel) pic.twitter.com/lIZvmNctaM — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) March 23, 2021

The suspect, a man whose name was not released, was taken into custody about an hour after the first 911 call. He was injured and treated at a local hospital at one point, but the cause or severity of his injuries was not specified.

Video from the scene showed one man with a bloody leg being led away from the store in handcuffs and being loaded into an ambulance. Police later confirmed the man is the suspect and the accused gunman.

The Denver Channel (KMGH) A man suspected of killing 10 people in a mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket is taken into custody on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Police say there is no further threat to the public.

They added that the suspect is the only person they know of who was injured in the incident.

The nine other victims have not yet been publicly identified. Police say they are working to notify their families.

Talley was 51 years old and had been with the department since 2010.

