Utah 2034 shares update with IOC ahead of Winter Olympics

MILAN — The 2034 Winter Olympics are still nearly a decade away, but in a presentation to the International Olympic Committee, the leaders of Utah 2034 appeared as if they were ready to light the cauldron right now.

As it has since winning the Games almost 18 months ago, Utah 2034 shared its vision of a compact event featuring one Olympic Village and competitions at existing venues, all within an hour of the village on the campus of the University of Utah.

While speaking to the IOC membership in Milano Cortina ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics, Utah 2034 Executive Chair and President Fraser Bullock and CEO Brad Wilson offered updates on where things stand with the Games returning to the Wasatch Front.

Bullock highlighted the launch of Podium 34, the philanthropic initiative that aims to use private donations to build out the Games and invest in the community. As of Tuesday, Bullock said the endeavor has already raised $250 million.

"We aspire to do good in hosting the Games, to do our part to inspire and unite the world," said Bullock. "We are so grateful for this privilege to host, and we look forward to welcoming you to our exceptional home in 2034."

Wilson shared how the Utah 2034 leadership team is already working on sponsorship, licensing, and hospitality programs, along with transportation and technology issues, among a myriad of other items.

"We have, as you know, a strong existing infrastructure, and in 2026, we're focused on refining and futureproofing those assets that can serve the Games and athletes for generations to come," Wilson said.

Following Wilson, Olympic speedskating gold medalist Erin Jackson took to the podium to talk about the state of Utah and how she has made it her home after growing up in Florida.

"I found a place where sport is not something you do only at the elite level. It's a part of daily life, part of the community, and part of how young people dream about their futures," she said. "So Utah has given me a place to train, to learn, and to belong. It's a community that understands athletes, supports their whole journey, and believes deeply in the power of the games to support future generations."

Earlier in the day, Jackson was named as one of the flagbearers for the U.S. team during Friday night's opening ceremony in Italy.