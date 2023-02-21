All-Star festivities were slam dunk for Salt Lake City businesses

SALT LAKE CITY — The biggest names in basketball and the large crowds may be gone, but plenty of money stayed behind thanks to NBA All-Star Weekend.

Sobe Eats is a local business whose owner said they saw a huge boost to their business, and for that, he is grateful.

"Amazing. Great experience; for the city, for a lot of local businesses that really were exposed. So we’re excited!" said Sal Soberanis, co-owner of Sobe Eats.

Along with long-time customers who were grabbing their favorites, Soberanis said there were new fans who said they saw the Sobe Eats set-up at NBA Crossover and had to find them again.

"It was a great opportunity to be showcased," added Soberanis, who said his trucks were located at the Salt Palace Convention Center Gallivan Center.

Serving up their famous rice bowls, burritos, tacos and mock tails, Sobe has been a mainstay for many in the Salt Lake Valley. Their food trucks have been at most major events, but Soberanis said this weekend may have been the biggest!

"Not only monetary wise, but it was just great for the brand and exposure and the significance of the All Star Weekend; first time in 30 years and we were super excited to be a part of that," he said.

Sobe was able to share their food with celebrities, which will hopefully lead to even bigger growth in the future.

"It was incredible, it was like surreal to be a part of this celebration," Soberanis said. "You have NBA stars walking by you, obviously you can’t go and say hello because you’re working, but it was just great excitement."

While Sobe was able to share photos with Food Network star Guy Fieri and others, they weren't the only local business to feel the All-Star boom.

“We can only make assumptions at the moment, but we do know that Black businesses were major contributors to the work and results of NBA All-Star weekend, which resulted in contracts, services, products, supplies, support and entertainment," said Dr. Sidni Shorter, President and CEO of the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce. "The NBA and the world now knows that Utah can add to its list of amazing qualities, that Black businesses are vital to Utah’s economic ecosystem.’’

The public relations chair to the Black Chamber of Commerce, Nikki Walker, added that last week's events really elevated local black owned businesses, with major collaborations alongside corporations like JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft and the NBA itself.