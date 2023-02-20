Barkley, Shaq not pleased with Salt Lake City; call it 'boring'

SALT LAKE CITY — While Salt Lake City has earned nearly rave reviews as host of this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, it appears that legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal did not enjoy their time in the Beehive State.

During Sunday's telecast of the All-Star Game, Barkley used an expletive when talking about his time in Salt Lake City.

"These people going to heaven at this rate, there ain't nothing to do in this boring-___ city," said Barkley, as his fellow commentators laughed.

When questioned by one of his co-hosts, Barkley, who has made his share of controversial comments, complimented Utah's capital city before resuming his attack.

"It's a great city, but there ain't nothing to do here. These people all going to heaven," he continued.

"These people going to heaven. Ain't nothing to do in this boring ass city. It's a great city, but ain't nothing to do here. Can't smoke, can't drink. These people going to heaven."



Charles Barkley on Salt Lake City 😂pic.twitter.com/sLjqYykBse — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Seeing another wave of controversy coming from his colleague's mouth, O'Neal could be heard saying "Oh my gosh" after Barkley's comments before seemingly agreeing with his opinion.

"I never ate so much room service in my life," he added, implying that there was no place to go out for a meal.

Before the conversation turned to another topic, Barkley explained why he found Salt Lake City so boring.

"Can't smoke, can't drink; these people going to heaven," Barkley said while laughing.

Angry reaction over Barkley and Shaq's comments came swift and furious over social media.

"Super disappointing take," tweeted State Sen. Nate Blouin. "Do better Shaq and Charles! Bet y'all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn't even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we're working hard to change."

Over 100,000 visitors were expected to attend the All-Star events in northern Utah throughout the weekend.