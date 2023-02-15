Post Malone, other stars to perform at NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah resident Post Malone was announced as one of the many performers who will take the stage ahead and during this NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The global superstar will perform a medley of his hits after the first-ever All-Star "draft" that precedes the game at Vivint Arena on Sunday. With a home in northern Utah, Post Malone was a no-brainer to take part in one of the NBA's biggest events.

Another Utah favorite, Payson-born Jewel, will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before tip-off, while Jully Black will sing the Canadian national Anthem.

As part of the opening ceremonies, actor Vin Diesel will welcome fans to the game. Ben Affleck, who will be in town to promote his upcoming film, "Air," will introduce the stars suiting up in Friday's All-Star Celebrity Game at the Huntsman Center.

The halftime show will feature three Nigerian artists — Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Burna Boy, Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Tems and rapper Rema — doing an Afrobeats-themed performance.

Utah-based group The Bonner Family will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Rising Stars game on Friday, then again on Saturday — along with “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes referred to as the Black national anthem — at the NBA HBCU Classic college basketball game between Southern and Grambling State.