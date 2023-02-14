Road closures announced ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — While Salt Lake City is set to become the capital of the basketball world this weekend when the NBA All-Star Game comes to down, it could also become the location of a traffic nightmare.
In anticipation for the hordes of crowds descending upon the downtown area, the Utah Department of Transportation has announced a series of road closures.
Most of the biggest closures will begin on Thursday, but some are already underway:
FULL CLOSURES
- Feb. 10-19: 100 South - 400 West to 300 West
- Feb. 12-20: 300 West - South Temple to 100 South
- Feb. 16-19: 200 West - 200 South to South Temple
DAILY CLOSURES AT 2 P.M.
All Feb. 16-19
- 100 South - 300 West to 200 West
- South Temple - 400 West to 200 West
- 300 West - 200 South to North Temple
- 400 West - 200 South to South Temple (Northbound only)
INTERMITTENT CLOSURES
All Feb. 16-19
- South Campus Drive - Mario Capecchi to 1800 East