Road closures announced ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend

Vivint Arena All-Star Game
Posted at 10:16 PM, Feb 13, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — While Salt Lake City is set to become the capital of the basketball world this weekend when the NBA All-Star Game comes to down, it could also become the location of a traffic nightmare.

In anticipation for the hordes of crowds descending upon the downtown area, the Utah Department of Transportation has announced a series of road closures.

Most of the biggest closures will begin on Thursday, but some are already underway:

FULL CLOSURES

  • Feb. 10-19: 100 South - 400 West to 300 West
  • Feb. 12-20: 300 West - South Temple to 100 South
  • Feb. 16-19: 200 West - 200 South to South Temple

DAILY CLOSURES AT 2 P.M.
All Feb. 16-19

  • 100 South - 300 West to 200 West
  • South Temple - 400 West to 200 West
  • 300 West - 200 South to North Temple
  • 400 West - 200 South to South Temple (Northbound only)

INTERMITTENT CLOSURES
All Feb. 16-19

  • South Campus Drive - Mario Capecchi to 1800 East
