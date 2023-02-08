Rosters announced for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the biggest names in music, television, sports and comedy are set to take the court at the Huntsman Center next week for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Rosters for the Feb. 17 game that unofficially tips off All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City were announced Wednesday.

The team captains will have a local flair as Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and minority owner Dwyane Wade will do the honors, with 2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo coaching Team Dwyane along with his two brothers and Olympian Lindsay Vonn, while Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie joins rapper Fat Joe and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman running the sidelines for Team Ryan.

Players include Grammy winners 21 Savage and Janelle Monáe, WWE wrestler The Miz, NFL receiver DK Metcalf and comedian Hasan Minhaj.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah and will air on ESPN. CLICK HERE for tickets.

COMPLETE PLAYER ROSTERS :

TEAM RYAN

Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner)

Cordae (rapper, recording artist)

Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury)

Calvin Johnson (former NFL player)

Marcos Mion (TV host)

The Miz (WWE wrestler)

Albert Pujols (MLB player)

Everett Osborne (actor)

Ozuna (rapper, recording artist)

Guillermo Rodriguez (late show correspondent)

Sinqua Walls (actor)

TEAM DWYANE

Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor)

Jesser (Content creator)

Simu Liu (actor)

Hasan Minhaj (comedian)

DK Metcalf (NFL player)

Janelle Monáe (actress, singer)

Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star)

21 Savage (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor)

Frances Tiafoe (tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach)